Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car manufacturer employing people from across Burton and South Derbyshire is today officially marking 25 years in the area.

Toyota is celebrating the milestone at its Burnaston plant and a celebration is due to take place at the factory this morning, Friday, December 15, which will bring together Toyota bosses, workers and VIPs.

In December 16, 1992, the first car - a Carina E - drove off the production line at the plant.

The 25th anniversary of that momentous day actually falls on Saturday, December 16, but Toyota has decided to hold its official celebrations today.

At the event, the Japanese car manufacturer will reflect on a quarter of a century of achievements - not least the fact that since building that first car, the workforce at Burnaston has gone on to produce more than four million vehicles.

Back in 1989, when Toyota confirmed that it had selected Derbyshire - ahead of six other UK locations - to site its first major European manufacturing site, it was a major coup for the county.

(Image: Simon Jessop)

At the time it was hailed as one of the biggest industrial events to happen in the county in the 20th century.

Work on the factory began in 1990 and two years' later Toyota staff were celebrating the first car to be built at the new plant.

Twenty-five years on, Toyota has made quite an impact both on the local economy and our communities.

The first car to drive off the production line was a Carina E. Today, the factory builds two models - the Auris and the Avensis.

And across Burnaston and the firm's engine-making plant at Deeside, Toyota employs 2,500 people - some of whom have been part of the team since production began.

One of the keys to the success of Toyota's operations has been continuous investment. To date, the firm has invested more than £2.5 billion.

This money has been used to fund the introduction of advanced production methods and automotive technologies that have made the car-making processes and the products themselves more efficient and kinder to the environment.

In that 25 years, Toyota and its workforce have achieved a number of firsts.

For example, Burnaston has the distinction of having been selected as Toyota's first European production site for petrol-electric hybrid vehicles, as Auris Hybrid models have been built at the plant since 2010.

(Image: Simon Jessop)

Beyond this, Toyota has also played a key part in developing the skills and training not just of its own workers, but of its suppliers and other local businesses.

It has connected with schools, through an education programme which aims to inspire the next generation of engineers.

It has also blazed a trail when it comes to the environment, developing new ways of working that minimise waste and maximise opportunities to re-use, recover and recycle raw materials and energy.

And its 580-acre Burnaston site is populated with green space that provides safe, sustainable habitats for more than 400 plant and wildlife species.

Throughout its 25 years, Burnaston has been a strong supporter of the local community.

Toyota Manufacturing UK has donated more than £5.5 million so far to worthy causes and since 2006 has organised fund-raising activities through the TMUK Charitable Trust.

Last year the trust raised £305,000 and was able to make donations to charities and local organisations.