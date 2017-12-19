The video will start in 8 Cancel

It seems all hopes of a white Christmas are melting away as blustery showers are set to soak the UK after the festive period.

High pressure will dominate Burton and South Derbyshire until the middle of the week.

Most places will be dry tonight, with highs of 8C predicted.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 20, is expected to be much warmer, with temperatures reaching up to 11C.

However, a few spots of rain could creep in throughout the day.

It could be quite lively immediately before Christmas with ​pressure dropping and ​frontal systems rolling in from the Atlantic carrying the unsettled conditions.

​Areas of low pressure are predicted to combine to create the potential for Storm Dylan, which could hit Britain between Christmas and the new year holiday with predictions of gale force winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office could declare it a named storm if an amber weather warning is issued.

Colder air could also begin to take charge with some computer models suggesting the jet stream ​edging ​south allowing a chillier flow from the Arctic to sweep across northern areas of Britain.

Before then high pressure will dominate the weather in the south. However, cloudier and milder conditions in the northwest will gradually spread across the country, with the potential for temperatures as high as 14C in some eastern parts of Northern Ireland and north-eastern Scotland on Tuesday.

Nights could still be chilly and motorists and people setting out for a holiday journey may need to watch out for some early fog.

Leon Brown, Head of Global Meteorological Operations at The Weather Channel , said: "It should be very mild in the run up to Christmas.

"There is the risk of a possible brief cold spell around Christmas Day, although some forecasts indicate it will stay mild in the south.

"Beware some stormy weather between Christmas and New Year with the floodgates likely to open from the Atlantic in a strong westerly jet stream."

​Meanwhile, punters are now backing Christmas to be the wettest on record, according to bookmaker Ladbrokes.

​It has slashed ​odds from 3/1 to just 7/4​ for a festive soaking​, while ​prices have shortened to 4/6 that wind speeds ​will top 100mph​.

Tomorrow

12 midnight: Overcast, 7C

6am: Overcast, 8C

12 noon: Cloudy, 10C

6pm: Cloudy, 10C

Thursday

12 midnight: Light rain, 10C

6am: Light rain, 9C

12 noon: Cloudy, 9C

6pm: Cloudy, 8C

Friday

12 midnight: Light rain, 8C

6am: Cloudy, 7C

12 noon: Cloudy, 8C

6pm: Overcast, 8C

Saturday

12 midnight: Overcast, 8C

6am: Overcast, 9C

12 noon: Overcast, 10C

6pm: Cloudy, 10C

Christmas Eve

12 midnight: Cloudy, 10C

6am: Cloudy, 11C

12 noon: Cloudy, 11C

6pm: Cloudy, 10C

