Uttoxeter was transformed into a sparkling winter wonderland as scores of townsfolk turned out to see Christmas lights illuminate High Street.

On Friday night, December 1, four schoolchildren had the honour of flicking the switch to light up the town centre.

Father Christmas turned up with his reindeer and sleigh to capture youngsters' imaginations.

And adults enjoyed getting stuck into Christmas shopping at the festive market which traded throughout the evening.

One of the children who had the honour of turning the lights on was eight-year-old St Joseph's Catholic Primary School pupil Oliver Mohajer.

His mum Stacey Mohajer, said: "I'm immensely proud of him - we all are.

"It was when he came back up the street on Santa's sleigh that I got emotional."

Uttoxeter mayor Alison Trenery said: "It was great to welcome to the event Councillor Simon Gaskin, the Mayor of East Staffordshire, and other dignitaries, as well as town, borough and county councillors.

"However, of course, the most important guest of the evening was Father Christmas himself, arriving with reindeer and sleigh at the town hall door.

"As ever, the lights add a real sparkle to the town centre and I’ve already heard a number of compliments about them.

"On the night they were a great backdrop to the Christmas market going on in High Street and I must sing the praises of the hardy band of stall-holders, most of them local charity volunteers, who spent the evening running their stalls to raise funds for good causes.

"Though the falling snow may have been artificial the freezing temperatures certainly weren't.