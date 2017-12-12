Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bolton Wanderers boss Phil Parkinson says Saturday's clash with Burton Albion was always likely to be a crucial one.

The Brewers head to the Macron Stadium two points adrift of relegation-rivals Bolton, who currently sit 21st in the table.

While the Trotters made a slow start to the campaign, they were enjoying an impressive recent run of form - in contrast to Albion - before losing 3-2 at Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

But that defeat will have no bearing on how Parkinson and his players approach the visit of Burton.

(Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

And the Bolton manager knows just what a fillip it would be to clinch victory this weekend against one of the sides they will be looking to finish above in the push for survival.

"It was always going to be an important game, win, lose or draw against Forest," Parkinson told the Bolton News.

"We have got home games back-to-back, and I'm looking forward to them, but we won't be doing anything differently.

"We'll keep preparation normal and go about our business as we usually do.

"It's one we want to win.

(Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"We know they are one of our direct rivals and a result would give us a big lift."

The bottom of the Championship table is currently so tight that, despite Albion having won only once since mid-September, victory on Saturday could move them out of the relegation zone.

It also says much about Bolton's poor start to the campaign that two defeats from their last 10 outings only has them above the bottom three on goal difference alone.

Still, the belief from that form is unlikely to be derailed by losing at Forest - and Parkinson is keen to make sure that is the case.

“We can’t let the Forest result affect confidence,” he added.

“We were the better team for large portions of that game, so we have to move on, put the game behind now us and concentrate on getting a result against Burton.”