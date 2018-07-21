Burton Albion returned to the Pirelli Stadium for the first time since last season to host Aston Villa in the Bass Charity Vase game, with Steve Bruce's side running out 4-0 winners.

The Brewers have now won one and lost two so far in their pre-season friendly schedule, beating Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 after losing by the same scoreline at Mickleover Sports.

Championship side Villa provided a challenge of a higher level for Nigel Clough's Albion, with Jonathan Kodjia, Albert Adomah, Ritchie De Laet and Gary Gardner on the score-sheet for the visitors.

New winger David Templeton made his first appearance off the bench, coming on as a second-half substitute.

