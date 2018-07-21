Burton Albion returned to the Pirelli Stadium for the first time since last season to host Aston Villa in the Bass Charity Vase game, with Steve Bruce's side running out 4-0 winners.
The Brewers have now won one and lost two so far in their pre-season friendly schedule, beating Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 after losing by the same scoreline at Mickleover Sports.
Championship side Villa provided a challenge of a higher level for Nigel Clough's Albion, with Jonathan Kodjia, Albert Adomah, Ritchie De Laet and Gary Gardner on the score-sheet for the visitors.
New winger David Templeton made his first appearance off the bench, coming on as a second-half substitute.
Key Events
Farewell from the Pirelli
That’s that for today’s live matchday blog, as the Brewers go down 4-0 to a classy second-half display from Aston Villa.
It’s Solihull Moors up next on Tuesday and Alfreton Town on Wednesday for Albion, before they’re back here next Saturday to take on Neil Warnock’s Cardiff City.
That will give us the best indication of where Nigel Clough’s side are ahead of the League One campaign kicking off, so it won’t be one to be missed.
For now, though, have a good weekend and we'll catch you soon!
Verdict time
Here’s my full verdict on a first home friendly of the summer for the Brewers.
A very good 45, a second-half lesson from Villa’s classy players - and things to build on.
Boyce talks sharpening up
Liam Boyce was up for post-match media duties after today’s game and was talking about finetuning things throughout pre-season ahead of Rochdale on August 4.
Compared to against the teams we’ve been playing, it was a lot better from us personally.
First half, we created a lot of chances and it was just that final third where we didn’t take our chances - and they are the sort of things that will come with more games when you sharpen up.
You can tell in the second half they kept the quality going and we tired a bit, so it’s good for us to keep trying to get the physical side, even when they were playing well, chasing and doing the right things.
Their quality shone through in the second half even though we played well in the first half.
Bass Charity Vase winners
FULL TIME
The whistle goes, and Villa claim the Bass Charity Vase with a 4-0 win over the Brewers.
Comfortable in the end, despite Albion’s fine first-half display.
85. Coasting home
As often happens in these friendlies when a raft of changes are made in the second half, things have become a little disjointed.
But that is suiting Villa, whose greater quality through players like Kodjia is keeping Burton on the back foot.
83. Final Brewers changes
It’s the final outfield Burton subs, Tom Armitage and trialist Luke McCormick on.
Sordell and Hutchinson make way.
80. Villa close again
That would have been goal of the game.
Kodjia picks out Jake Doyle-Hayes on the edge of the Burton box, and he takes a clever touch before sending a dipping volley wide of the far post.
78. Brewers subs
A couple more changes for the Brewers. Joe Sbarra and Marcus Harness are the latest players introduced, replacing Boyce and Akins.
GOAL Villa - 4-0 - Gardner
The visitors are making their second-half dominance show on the scoreboard, Craig Gardner rolling into an empty net after Adomah gets in behind and squares for the Villa substitute.
68. Villa in control
Unsurprisingly, given the scoreline.
But the Championship visitors have upped it a level since the break.
They are winning more of the second balls now and look quick in transition to get upfield.
Templeton is on
GOAL Villa - Ritchie de Laet - 3-0
That’s a third for Villa, and it comes via a mazy, winding run from Ritchie de Laet.
He picks it up on the right, cuts inside and then weaves past several Burton defenders before slotting a left-footed shot home.
Not great defending, that, but a fine goal nonetheless.
GOAL - Albert Adomah - 2-0
Villa have doubled their advantage - and it’s that clinical edge the Brewers have lacked.
It’s a clever pass by Henri Lansbury to set Adomah into the box, and he finishes calmly past Bywater.
SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
There’s been two changes for the Brewers at half-time.
Scott Fraser and Ben Fox are on, with Lund and Brayford making way.
First-half standouts?
There were a few promising performances in that first 45.
Hodge looked good again down the left, Akins was everywhere as always, Hutchinson more than held his own after getting slightly caught out for the first goal.
Matty Lund might just have edged it, though. He looked very lively and was a key part of getting Burton on the front foot.
HALF TIME
That’s the break.
Quick verdict: other than the early Kodjia goal, Albion will be happy with that they produced in that half. Well, apart from the lack of a clinical finish, of course...
33. More of the same
I’m going to start copying and pasting, ‘good Brewers move without the finish’ in a second.
Akins breaks down the left, feeds back for Lund, who lays Hutchinson away.
All nice - but Akins rams the shot over from a good position.
28. Boyce goes close
That’s another nice bit of play that just lacks a Brewers end product.
Akins turns his man and slides Lund in behind. The cross from one Northern Ireland international is aimed at another Northern Ireland international in Boyce - but he can’t convert the low delivery to make it 1-1.
23. Brewers still building
Other than conceding, the Brewers have had the better of the first 25 here.
They set off on a quick counter after Allen picks out a pass in midfield. It’s worked to Sordell, who sends in a searching cross - but James Chester produces a crucial clearing header.
18. Hodge sees shot saved
That’s a good move from Burton.
Brayford bursts forward and feeds Boyce, who shows lovely feet to turn and pass back for Hodge.
His first-time shot is saved by Jed Steer in the Villa goal.
11. Allen denied
Good commitment by Akins down the right to keep a ball in, and it’s eventually worked across to Allen.
His snap shot is blocked by Taylor, corner Brewers.
GOAL Villa - Jonathan Kodjia - 1-0
Villa’s first attack sees them in the lead. Hodge is breaking for Burton, but a strong challenge from de Laet wins the ball back and Jonathan Kodjia is set away.
His first shot is parried by Bywater, but Kodjia is the quickest to react and bundle home.
KICK OFF - and an early Brewers chance
The Brewers were almost 1-0 down inside 60 seconds at Kidderminster on Tuesday - now it’s their turn to threaten an early opener.
Boyce holds the ball up for Akins, who slides Sordell into the box. The ex-Coventry man does well to cut onto his left foot, before dragging a shot wide.
Looking forward to seeing this man?
David Templeton is expected to make an appearance in the second-half today.
Warming up
We’re 10 minutes from kick-off at the Pirelli.
Here’s Kyle McFadzean leading the Brewers warm-up earlier. It’s his first start of pre-season this afternoon.
This man is yet to feature for Albion this summer after signing a two-year deal earlier in July.
But despite not starting this afternoon, David Templeton is expected to make his first appearance off the bench against Villa.