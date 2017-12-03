Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Turner says Burton Albion are targeting another nine or 10 victories this season to give themselves the best chance of Championship survival.

Turner was part of the Brewers side that looked set to earn another precious point on the road at Derby County on Saturday, only for Johnny Russell to grab an 82nd-minute winner for the hosts.

That goal, coupled with other results, leaves Albion bottom of the table after 20 games - although it was only Burton's second defeat from their last seven away games.

It is at home where their form is hamstringing their hopes of upsetting the odds again, with six successive losses stretching back to mid-September.

And as good as Burton were for long spells at Pride Park - with Turner seeing an effort headed off the line - the former Cardiff City man knows their season was summed up in a nutshell by Russell's late winner.

"We still believe in what we are doing, we are trying to get a result," he said.

"It's disappointing today, but the most disappointing part so far this season is the home form.

"If we don't get that as our platform, we will be in trouble.

"We've come away, we've kept it tight, we've created some chances and we've conceded a sloppy goal, which is kind of consistent with our season.

"But we have to go again, we have to keep believing.

"We need about nine or 10 wins and we'll be bang in the mix to try to stay up.

"Games will go by, but that target will remain. Twelve or 13 wins (in total) and we're going to have a chance (Albion won 13 last season).

"We need to try to get up near nine wins, and we'll have a chance at the end of the season - we'll certainly be involved."

Saturday's defeat to the Rams was the second time in a row that Albion have lost a game after being level at 0-0 with 10 minutes to go.

The previous weekend, it was Sunderland who struck late.

This time, it was Gary Rowett's Derby who eventually found a way through after being stifled for so long by a supremely organised and hard-working Burton performance.

"We have to put it to bed," added Turner when reacting to the outcome.

"We are obviously bitterly disappointed because we are working as hard as we can.

"We are doing a lot of things right, especially away from home, and we are getting no points.

"You kind of feel like you might as well have lost 10-0 - but that's life."