Burton Albion have extended Jack Hallahan's loan deal at Evo-Stik NPL Division One South side Belper Town until February 9.

Hallahan - who signed his first professional contract with the Brewers at the end of last season - joined Aaron Webster's Nailers in December, with his initial deal set to expire this week.

But the loan has now been extended by a month as the young Burton midfielder looks to help Belper recover from a run of seven losses in their last eight league games.

And Hallahan says he is learning plenty from his time under Brewers legend Webster and former Albion midfield man Lee Williamson, who is Webster's assistant at the Marston's Stadium.

"It has been good to get a run of games and Aaron has looked after me well," he said.

"He and Lee Williamson have been giving me bits of advice that I can take on board."

Hallahan is one of several Albion youngsters on loan in the fourth tier of non-league this season.

Goalkeeper Callum Hawkins is on loan at Gresley - who beat Hallahan's Belper 2-0 on New Year's Day - while Jayden Cotterill, Reece Hutchinson and James Harrison are with bottom-of-the-table Romulus.