Lucas Akins offered Burton Albion's travelling supporters an apology on behalf of the side following their 6-0 thrashing at Fulham.

The Brewers were sent to their heaviest ever Championship defeat at Craven Cottage, conceding three goals either side of half-time in a game that saw them emphatically outplayed by a confident home side.

It was a rude awakening for Albion after a run of three successive away victories in the league - and it will not last long in the memories of a good Burton following.

Akins acknowledged that as he attempted to dissect a sobering afternoon for the Brewers in the immediate aftermath of a defeat that marked a less-than-celebratory 100th League match in charge for Nigel Clough.

Asked if the Brewers players felt they had let down their manager in that landmark game, the versatile forward said: "Yes, massively.

"But not just him - the fans that have travelled down.

"It's January, after Christmas, and again they have come down and spent their hard-earned cash to witness that today.

"We can only apologise for that.

"We are just disappointed, collectively, not (just) because it's a landmark game for the manager or anything like that.

"It is never nice to lose in that manner."

Albion now have 10 days before their next outing at home to Reading, giving them precious time to recover from another heavy defeat - the fourth time this season they have lost by at least four goals.

And once again, Akins believes the characters inside the Burton dressing room will have a big part to play in such a recovery.

"We just have to try to pick ourselves up as much as we can," he added.

"We've got characters in that dressing room that will do that.

"We will have an enquiry and try to eradicate the problems we perhaps made for ourselves.

"We need to get back to what we did well in the good results, that's what we need to do now."