Nigel Clough wants his Burton Albion team to become a more "horrible" side following Saturday's 6-0 humbling at the hands of Fulham.

The Brewers headed to Craven Cottage on the back of three successive away victories and having lost only twice on the road since a 5-0 loss at Leeds United in September.

But that scoreline was superceded as Albion's worst ever defeat in the Championship as the Whites took control following Rui Fonte's 18th-minute opener.

Having begun the game solidly, Clough's side struggled to compete thereafter, with Fulham's speed of passing and thought proving too much for the visitors, who were unable to stifle the hosts' momentum and regularly lost out in the battle for the second ball.

When asked what had been the subject of his post-match words in the Burton dressing room, Clough says he spoke about wanting to see more aggression from his team when the going gets tough.

"We said we'd like to see a little bit more aggression," he said.

"I'd like to see somebody go and kick somebody.

"We didn't (do that).

"We didn't have to up until the first goal, but it's after that, we need some people to go and show.

"We've got some nice lads in the dressing room, good characters and everything.

"But when they go on the pitch, we don't want them to be nice - we want them to be horrible people and players."

Regardless of Albion's aggression levels at Craven Cottage, they were undone by a Fulham side who are in scintillating form and look well placed to make another push for the play-offs, having taken 16 points from their last six matches.

Rui Fonte and Lucas Piazon combined brilliantly to grab three goals between them before the break, before Ryan Sessegnon's quick-fire double in the second half gave further proof for why the 17-year-old is being linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Aboubakar Kamara then finished the rout with a clever chipped finish late on, with Clough quick to highlight what he saw as a gulf in quality afterwards.

"It was a tough, tough day for us," added the Burton boss.

"Because they are so good and so much better than us.

"We just can't cope with the quality that they've got.

"It sounds silly, but three of the goals are deflections that have ricocheted and dropped down for them.

"With the quality of players they have all over the pitch, you need everything to go in your favour.

"We gave the first one away, Luke Murphy in midfield.

"After 15 minutes, the gameplan is out of the window.

"We go chasing the game and get picked off twice again before half-time."