With all the records that Pep Guardiola's exceptional Manchester City side are currently breaking, this statistic is unlikely to register too highly at the Etihad Stadium.

But Burton Albion will certainly set store by the fact that the Premier League's runaway leaders are the only team in England's top four divisions to have kept more clean sheets on the road since the start of 2017.

The Brewers have recorded 10 shutouts in that time, including six so far this season.

Of the 16 goals Nigel Clough’s side have conceded away from the Pirelli Stadium in 2017-18, 11 came in their opening three trips to Hull City (4-1), Middlesbrough (2-0) and Leeds United (5-0).

For all that defensive solidity on the road since, though, Albion have not always been able to marry it with a clinical edge at the other end.

That is until the past month, when they made it three successive away league victories for the first time since beating Wigan Athletic, Gillingham and Coventry City halfway through their League One promotion campaign.

Solid defence, tireless efforts from all involved and a fine-tuned tactical approach each played crucial roles in the wins at Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

Stephen Bywater was superb in all three games, while players like Ben Turner, Tom Flanagan, Jake Buxton and Luke Murphy turned in dominant displays to stifle opponents' attacking threats.

We had seen that before, of course, in goalless draws at Norwich City, Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City.

What has been added now is a composure in front of goal and an ability to capitalise when Albion are on top.

And as Clough had been calling for, that contribution has come from across the field.

Tom Naylor has plundered three goals in his last four games, including the winner at Reading.

That record would have been four in four had he been able to divert a close-range header past Angus Gunn in the home 0-0 draw with Norwich City.

Still, the eye for goal that the former Derby County man had shown in previous seasons has made a welcome return.

It is no fluke that it has coincided with Naylor's move into the midfield, after the majority of his early-season outings came at centre-half.

One question that has hung over the Pirelli Stadium since Jackson Irvine's departure in the summer was about who would take up the Australian’s mantle as Burton's goal-getting midfielder.

Naylor is showing that knack at the moment.

The timing of his run for the late strike at Sheffield Wednesday was brilliant, as was his positioning and awareness to stay onside and poke Lucas Akins' dragged effort in against Leeds.

Lloyd Dyer has grabbed a couple since the start of December to keep himself at the top of Burton's scoring charts for the season.

The Brewers always look more of an attacking threat when he is on the pitch.

And given they relish playing on the counter, pacy winger Dyer perfectly fits their current system.

Just look at his crucial strike after half-time against Wednesday, which gave Albion some vital breathing space. He still had plenty to do after Akins set him clear, yet there never felt much doubt of what the final result of his run would be.

Just as Burton's defensive efforts are carried out from front to back, so Clough has been looking for his defenders to get on the scoresheet more regularly this term.

Turner grabbed an important equaliser at Brentford in November, and before that, Stephen Warnock was on hand to open the scoring in September's win over Fulham.

More recently, Tom Flanagan has emerged as the Brewers' unlikely go-to man for goals from the back.

He had not netted since 2012 before showing fine attacking instinct to turn home Akins' long throw against Reading, while his individual run and finish against Wednesday is a shoo-in for the club's goal of the year shortlist come May.

Both of Flanagan's efforts were the type that Albion might have spurned earlier in the campaign. Those sort of openings do not come along six or seven times in a game.

Clough's side are becoming more clinical and ruthless in front of goal, though, punishing their opponents when the openings come along.

Rather than having to chase games, the Brewers' growing consistent quality in front of goal is giving themselves something to defend.

That is what they do best.

It is something Clough wants them to keep up in the FA Cup at Birmingham City this weekend and onwards into the Championship again.