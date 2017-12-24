Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion might want to start trusting their instincts a little more this season.

After last weekend's 1-0 victory at Bolton Wanderers, coach Andy Garner said he had 'fancied' his side to get a positive result at the Macron Stadium.

And seven days later, having scored his first goal for the Brewers to set them on their way to a superb 2-1 win at Reading, Tom Flanagan admits he had a feeling he was going to find the net this weekend.

Flanagan had not registered a competitive goal for more than five years before slotting a clinical first-time finish past Vito Mannone from Lucas Akins' throw-in to open the scoring, with Tom Naylor eventually hitting the winner following Mo Barrow's leveller.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Yeah, I did!" said the Burton defender when asked if he enjoyed his maiden Albion goal.

"Lloydy (Dyer) just left it, I ran onto it and timed it quite well, got there and made sure it was on target.

"It was good to get off the mark, I was pleased to get the goal and I felt we'd worked hard for that 25 or 30 minutes and we deserved something."

Flanagan had already tried his luck earlier in the game, firing over from 20 yards when Dyer was calling for him to play it into the box.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"Funnily enough, I actually said yesterday to one of the physios that I fancied myself for a goal today, so I think maybe that was sitting in my head when I tried that shot," he added.

"I got told to pass it next time, so I know what I'm doing!"

The Brewers' all-round performance at the Madejski was one of defensive control and attacking intent, and it was ultimately rewarded with three points.

And while a draw might have seemed a decent result before kick-off, Flanagan knows the quality of their display meant his side would not have been content had Barrow's equaliser proved decisive.

"We came here today and we looked at this game, the way they play and the way we play away from home, where we're so solid, and I think they played into our hands a little bit," said the Albion full-back.

"We were unlucky with their goal, and we've been talking about getting a little bit of luck and we did with Nayls there.

"I think we deserved the three points overall - we'd have been very disappointed with taking a draw away.

"It's come at a great time, and it sets us up nicely for the rest of the Christmas period."