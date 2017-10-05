John Brayford says Burton Albion must take their heavy home defeats on the chin - just as he has done with his hamstring injury.

The Brewers defender missed Saturday's 4-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers after sustaining the injury in the first half of the four-goal defeat at the hands of Aston Villa four days previous.

Ben Turner also injured his hamstring in the Villa game, although neither are expected to be out for long, with Nigel Clough hopeful of having Turner back for the Bristol City game on October 13, and Brayford eight days later in the trip to Nottingham Forest.

Brayford himself knows such problems can happen after such an intense run of games, having missed the whole of February last term after injuring his knee in the Brewers' 2-1 win over QPR at Loftus Road.

And just like the team as a whole in the light of those 4-0 losses at the end of last month, Brayford's latest injury is something he will hope to recover from sooner rather than later.

"Once you get the results back, it's nice to know it's not a long-term thing," he told the Brewers' website.

"It's just one of those things you pick up from time to time.

"I wasn't playing at Sheffield United, but you still try to keep yourself in good shape - and then we had a few tough games.

"I think it's just been picked up over a bit of fatigue, and it's just happened over three games in a week really.

"It was nice to get a break after the week we had.

"It's not nice to get beaten 4-0 once, never mind twice in a week.

"But we've got to take these results on the chin and move on after the international break."