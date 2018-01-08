Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are aiming to fill their five matchday loan slots before the end of January as Nigel Clough looks to bolster his ranks.

With Huddersfield Town loanee Sean Scanell set to return to his parent club after sustaining a groin injury, the Brewers will have only Luke Murphy at the Pirelli Stadium on a temporary deal.

That leaves Albion with scope to bring in loan reinforcements, likely in attacking positions, while they could also move for a goalkeeper following Connor Ripley's recall to Middlesbrough and subsequent move to Bury.

Teams can have up to five loan players in a matchday squad.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

And while they are unlikely to take on as many loanees as last season - they had seven overall by the end of January in 2017 - Clough suggests they will look to make the most of the spots they have avaiable.

"Hopefully we won't have seven with a couple sitting in the stands!" said the Brewers boss, in reference to last season's situation.

"We will try to fill them.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We've got to be a little mindful of the goalkeeping situation - if we did need one, that might take one.

"But we'll try to fill those five slots.

"You look at some of the stuff today (in the FA Cup loss to Birmingham City), and we have got to get better than those lads out there today."

Clough echoed that sentiment when discussing the performance of Joe Sbarra at St Andrew's.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The Albion academy graduate replaced the injured Will Miller at half-time and turned in an impressive performance on the right wing.

The Brewers are happy to continue giving the 19-year-old chances in the first-team - and Clough says their aim in the market has to be on bringing in players who can make an even bigger impact than Sbarra.

"He played some lovely balls into the striker's feet in and around the penalty area, and he looked lively when he came on," added Clough.

"We've got no problems with Joe featuring between now and the end of the season. He looked dangerous, and looked comfortable at this level.

"We've got to get better than him. You look at the impact he's had coming on against Birmingham, and he had a significant impact.

"So we've got to get somebody better than him if we are to displace him from the squad."