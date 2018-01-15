Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion were fortunate in one way this weekend, with fellow relegation-battling teams failing to capitalise on another Brewers loss at the Pirelli Stadium.

Albion were downed 3-1 by QPR on Saturday, with second-half strikes from Conor Washington and Massimo Luongo sending Burton to a ninth home defeat in 10 games.

The Brewers' league position stays the same, however, because of the results of those around them.

Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City and Sunderland lost, while Hull City and Reading held each other to a goalless draw at the KCOM Stadium.

Barnsley - currently three points above Albion - fared best of the bottom eight, drawing 0-0 at home to runaway leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion have been let off the hook several times this campaign by teams battling with them for survival not taking the chance to rub salt into the wounds of defeat for Nigel Clough's men.

The two sides below them, Sunderland and Birmingham, have failed to kick on following managerial changes, with Chris Coleman and Steve Cotterill yet to have the intended impact since they were hired after the sackings of Simon Grayson and Harry Redknapp respectively.

In a way, that is what makes Burton's struggles at home even more frustrating - the fact they have failed to take advantage of opportunities presented elsewhere from those around them at the bottom of the table.

Had they turned a few of their narrow home losses into draws - or even victories - they would be a few places better off at this stage.

The Brewers are aware of that, and know their luck from other results will run out sooner or later - with Jake Buxton saying in the aftermath of Saturday's loss that Albion "can't keep getting away with it."

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"We are still in there," manager Nigel Clough said.

"Teams picked up the odd point on Saturday, but it was a good result for us with Reading drawing at Hull.

"It's pretty much as we were, and we might've got away with one."

With Sunderland and Birmingham - currently 24th and 23rd respectively - expected to strengthen significantly this month, results could change.

Birmingham had won their last three games in all competitions - including an FA Cup victory over Burton - before Saturday's loss to Derby County, while Bolton picked up a couple of notable scalps around Christmas.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The immediacy with which Clough knew the results elsewhere in the division suggests it is one of the first things he and his staff check after making their way off the Pirelli Stadium pitch.

"It was a great opportunity," he added about the QPR game.

"We knew all the others had hard games, we watched Cardiff win against Sunderland.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

"There was a chance, if we could've got three points, to just get our noses ahead a little bit.

"But we'll have to try at Fulham next week."

While Burton travel to west London on Saturday, Sunderland host Hull in the latest crunch match down at the bottom.

Barnsley travel to Aston Villa, Bolton host in-form Brentford and Birmingham are at Preston North End.

The quality in the Championship has created a dogfight for survival, which is why the division always seems to throw up one big match once a week down at the bottom.

Once those exiting the away turnstiles at Craven Cottege on Saturday fire up their score-checking apps, rest assured that Nigel Clough and his players are doing so, too.