Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The problem with playing as well as Burton Albion have done over the past month is that it makes afternoons like this one feel even more frustrating.

In taking 10 points from their previous five Championship matches, the Brewers had shown a standard of performance that fully outlined their survival credentials.

Had it not been for upturns in form from relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers and Birmingham City, they might have sat outside the bottom three as Queens Park Rangers arrived for Albion's first home game of 2018.

But on a day when no side currently in the bottom 10 found a way to win, Nigel Clough's side were unable to rediscover the intensity or the accuracy that saw them defeat Bolton, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday in the past month.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Disappointingly for the majority of the 4264 people inside the Pirelli, it was on home soil, once again, that the defeat was recorded - Burton's ninth loss in 10 home outings since the 2-1 victory over Fulham on September 16.

Their points tally on the road has them comfortably mid-table in the Championship's 'away-day' standings.

As captain Jake Buxton said after the game, though, that alone will not be enough to keep them in this division if they cannot begin to turn things around in East Staffordshire.

Whereas Clough's men have often fallen down late on in Pirelli matches after looking the sharper side out of the blocks, the template for the defeat to QPR was set inside 60 seconds.

The Brewers were unchanged for a third straight game as they again began in a 5-4-1 formation that has transformed them into such a solid, miserly outfit.

But that solidity was almost immediately undone. Conor Washington won a loose ball in midfield - it would be the first, but not the only time that the Rs benefited from winning possession in the centre of the park - and he laid it through to forward partner Aramide Oteh.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Oteh did well to turn away from Buxton and bear down quickly on Stephen Bywater's goal, only to sky his left-footed shot over the bar from 12 yards.

It was an early let-off - and the Brewers would get another warning shortly afterwards.

Luke Freeman dribbled across the edge of the Albion box from the left flank and loosed a low effort that deflected fortuitously into the path of Washington, who drilled the ball towards Bywater's near post.

The Burton goalkeeper did well to get down and palm it away with a strong hand.

QPR's advances kept Albion on the back foot, and the hosts were too sloppy when they got on the ball and had a chance to dictate play.

Passes went astray or were easily picked off, a fact that owed much to the Rs' work rate and discipline in the press - something the Brewers have used to good effect themselves in recent weeks.

Ian Holloway's side also looked to get the edge in the physical battles, although Nigel Clough seemed less than pleased with a few of referee Stephen Martin's questionable calls when Albion players appeared to have been fouled in the opening 20 minutes.

With Freeman pulling the strings in midfield, and Brewers central pairing Luke Murphy and Tom Naylor too often being bypassed, Kyle McFadzean was moved forward from Burton's back five into a deep-lying midfield role to marshal the QPR playmaker.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The move had some defensive impact, but the hosts were no more assured or effective in possession, McFadzean attempting passes over the top that ran away from wingers Lloyd Dyer and Will Miller or flew out on the full.

And while Freeman was marked, there was room for midfield partner Josh Scowen to spark QPR's opener just after the half-hour.

He arrowed a long diagonal ball into the path of onrushing right-back Darnell Furlong, who nodded it back across goal.

Oteh was waiting to bundle it home at the near post. While there was a suggestion of handball in the replays, no Albion player appealed and the Rs were deservedly ahead.

Going behind seemed to spark the Brewers into life, though, and they would go on to produce their most dominant period of the game in the 20 minutes either side of the break.

Within 120 seconds of Oteh's opener, they were level, courtesy of Dyer's fifth league goal of the season, and his third in the last six matches.

Naylor produced a clever flick over the head of Nedum Onuoha and lone forward Lucas Akins did well to latch onto it, power forward and then knock it back inside for Dyer to run onto.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The winger showed composure to take it round the advancing Alex Smithies at pace before sliding it into the bottom corner for an immediate reprieve.

Something to build on.

There was a sense they might, too. But the momentum the Brewers were building was stalled when Miller sustained a serious-looking knee injury on 40 minutes.

The former Tottenham Hotspur youngster twisted innocuously off the ball as he went to change direction - and he signalled immediately to the bench for assistance.

The stretcher was called for and Miller was carried off, with Joe Sbarra replacing him.

While there was no indication as to the extent of the injury after the game, Clough admitted that "it's not looking too good".

On many occasions during Burton's barren home run this season has the press bench been abuzz with conversation at half-time about how, with the match level, the Brewers had looked the better side and appeared well placed to push on and claim victory.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Too often, they haven't done that, so there was some feeling that the opposite may occur this time after a first half in which they had been below their best.

An early series of corners and a couple of dangerous-looking forays suggested they might do that, with Akins directing his header wide from John Brayford's whipped delivery.

But QPR wrestled back the initiative as the second half wore on. They were first to the majority of the second balls, giving them a platform with which to attack and get in behind.

Washington was the one racing clear, hitting the post on one occasion after Burton's defence had done well to scramble back.

The former Peterborough United striker, signed by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink during his stint at Loftus Road, was not to be denied.

With 15 minutes left, Naylor looked to poke through a loose ball in midfield. Freeman was on him quickly, blocking the attempted pass and charging forward to slide Washington through the gap between Buxton, Turner and Brayford.

His finish was a classy one, rounding Bywater before sliding it home as Turner dived back in desperation.

QPR managed the game well from there, not allowing themselves to become stretched as the Brewers pushed forward.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Sbarra attempted a couple of searching runs on the right flank, but he was denied by Joel Lynch.

And Massimo Luongo then made sure of the points in the 87th minute, firing the ball low and hard through a sea of yellow-shirted defenders.

For the ninth time in 10 outings at the Pirelli, it was the feeling of defeat for Burton's players and supporters.

After stopping the rot with a goalless draw against Norwich City on December 30, this was a return to the defeats against Sunderland and Preston North End, as they struggled to kick on when the game was there for the taking.

Not for the first time this season, they will head on the road - to Fulham - in search of a reaction.