Burton Albion's Championship match at home to Reading on January 27 could be rescheduled - if the Royals progress in the FA Cup.

Reading opened their cup campaign with a 0-0 draw at Stevenage on Saturday and now face a replay at the Madejski Stadium next Tuesday (January 16).

The FA Cup's fourth-round fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of January 26 - 28.

That means Albion's league clash with the struggling Royals would have to be rearranged if Jaap Stam's side triumph in their replay, with a trip to either Carlisle or Sheffield Wednesday up for grabs.

Burton were not in the hat for the draw having been knocked out by Birmingham City on Saturday – and the Blues landed a trip to Premier League Huddersfield Town.

By the time Albion and the Royals do face off, it could be a battle between two sides aiming to avoid the drop, after Albion dragged 18th-placed Reading into the relegation battle with their 2-1 win at the Madejski last month.

Last season, Albion's scheduled trip to Derby County on FA Cup fourth-round weekend was rescheduled, with the Rams still in the cup.

That game was moved to midweek - February 21 - when the Brewers earned a goalless draw at Pride Park.

With the FA Cup weekend free, Burton's trip to Queens Park Rangers, which was scheduled for Tuesday February 14, was moved to that free Saturday.

Albion beat the Rs 2-1 at Loftus Road on January 28, instead of meeting on the originally scheduled date.