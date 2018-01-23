The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion's Lucas Akins expects Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon to have a "massive future in the game".

The 17-year-old notched two well-taken goals in the Cottagers' 6-0 victory over Albion on Saturday to help his side move within a point of the Championship play-off places.

Sessegnon - who plays at left-back and as a left winger - has 16 goals in 61 appearances for Fulham over the past two seasons, with his form and talent sparking transfer links with Premier League sides Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool over the past two transfer windows.

And having seen the Fulham academy graduate's quality first-hand, Akins is impressed with what he has faced.

"He's a great talent and he's going to have a massive future in the game," said the Burton forward of Sessegnon, who also scored in last season's 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

"Obviously we're disappointed at the goals that we conceded, but he's a really good player, a really bright future and I wish him all the best.

"He's an intelligent player, you see there today with his movement.

"When you are like that, you can play a range of positions.

"With him being so young, he is getting that experience nice and early to develop a few positions.

"The way he is playing, whether it be at left-back or left wing, he can understand the game a little bit more and perhaps understand what his teammates expect of him.

"He's getting in the right areas, it drops for him and that's a fantastic trait to have.

"He's a real talent and he'll have a great future in the game."