Nigel Clough says "everything is up for grabs" in his Burton Albion team at Millwall on Saturday following the side's recent struggles.

Albion head to the Den this weekend with only two points from their last seven games and a run of three successive defeats to their name - a sequence that has left them 23rd in the Championship table.

The Brewers management and players have spoken about their frustration at failing to secure positive results from those losses to Nottingham Forest, Ipswich Town and Barnsley, when they dominated for long spells but were ultimately punished for falling short at both ends.

And as Burton look to break out of their current rut, Clough has hinted that possible changes in personnel, rather than a switch of system, could be the way to get the points tally ticking again.

"We are looking at everything for Saturday now," he said.

"When we've gone seven without a win, then people who are in the team shouldn't necessarily expect to stay in it.

"And those who aren't in it have got a case to say, 'I'm due a little run and a go'.

"So everything is up for grabs on Saturday.

"I don't think it's necessarily the formation, because mistakes and things happen.

"You look at the second goal against Barnsley - that has got nothing to do with formation."

If Clough does look to bring fresh legs into the starting XI against Millwall, those coming into the side will be looking to replicate the impact made by Matty Lund.

The Northern Ireland international had not started for Burton since the win over Fulham on September 16 until he was included in the XI for the 2-1 defeat to Ipswich on Saturday.

He has been Albion's outstanding player in the last two games, netting his first league goal for the club against Barnsley and emphatically making the most of his return to the side.

"He has got himself a goal," said Clough of Lund being back in the Brewers team.

"But everybody gets opportunities, that's the thing.

"There won't be anybody, even now 15 games in, who can say, 'I haven't had a chance this season', because everybody has.

"And if they play well enough, and if the team were winning, then they'd stay in the team."

Opportunities will continue to come for the entire squad, says Clough, as they look to find the right balance in attack and defence.

The majority of their recent switches have come upfield, with injuries to Joe Mason and Sean Scannell having an impact.

Lloyd Dyer, Lucas Akins, Marvin Sordell, Scannell and Mason have all featured in the forward line over recent weeks.

"You talk about trying different people in different positions - we are doing that," added Clough.

"We've moved Lucas up front against Barnsley, then Marv comes on and then he starts one, Hope Akpan came in (to the midfield) on Tuesday.

"So we are trying to change it around, two or three changes and searching for the right formula - and everybody will get opportunities.

"I thought about Joe Mason this morning when I was driving in, and that goal he scored against Sheffield Wednesday where it just dropped to him.

"But one has got to drop to us first!

"There doesn't seem to have been too many dropping for us in the penalty area."