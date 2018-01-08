Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Turner and Burton Albion are ready for the challenges that lie ahead between now and May in their push for Championship survival.

The Brewers' FA Cup third-round exit at the hands of relegation rivals Birmingham City on Saturday means Albion's sole focus this season is now on the league.

They have reinvigorated their campaign over the past month thanks to three successive away victories at Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That run backs up Turner's belief that Burton are currently showing their best form of the season.

And after setting the target of nine more wins following the 1-0 loss at Derby County on December 2, the 29-year-old knows the Brewers are on the way to giving themselves a fighting chance, having won three times since then.

"We will turn up for work this week and the focus is there," said Turner.

"You can sense it - we know we are playing in a better structure, in a better vein of form than we have been all season.

"We've got past Christmas now, we're into the new year and we've got 20 games left.

"We are intense with it now, we can see what we need to do.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"You get around 12 or 13 wins and you're in the mix to stay up.

"We've got to take it a game at a time and a win at a time, but we're ready for the challenge, we really are."

Albion's 1-0 defeat at St Andrew's was only their third loss on the road since September 9.

And while Turner was frustrated at his side's exit from the FA Cup at the earliest possible stage, he knows such an outcome would have hurt a lot more in the league.

Burton currently sit 22nd in the Championship, one place and one point above the Blues.

"It's the most consistent we have played, this last run of games, where people are building an understanding of what the system requires and what we require of each other," added the centre-back.

"Everyone can see it's the best we've played this season, just recently.

"It's unfortunate on Saturday, but we can take great confidence by the fact we've played against one of the teams that is fighting with us near the bottom and we showed that we are at least a match for them.

"I thought we were the better side, to be honest.

"If this was one of the last games in the relegation dogfight, we'd be sick as pigs in there.

"But we have to take the positives, because it's not."