Jake Buxton is hoping any new signings in January can hit the ground running with Burton Albion - just like 12 months ago.

The Brewers are working to bring in new faces during the transfer window as Nigel Clough seeks to bolster his ranks, most notably upfield, and boost his side's survival hopes.

They are unlikely to sign as many players as last January, when Marvin Sordell, Luke Varney, Luke Murphy, Cauley Woodrow, Lasse Vigen Christensen and Michael Kightly all came in.

But Buxton still knows how crucial the impact could be from any new arrivals for a Brewers side currently one point adrift of safety.

And he cites the influence of Kightly and Woodrow, who notched nine goals between them during successful spells at the Pirelli Stadium, as an example of the difference they could be looking for.

"We want Championship players within the squad, and we are a little bit thin on players when you look at what we've got in the squad," said the Albion captain.

"It's important that we've got fresh legs.

"We've only got this window for the opportunity to boost the squad between now and the end of the season.

"You look at last season's transfer deadline. They brought in Kightly, they had Woodrow, and those players did really well for the club between January and the end of the season.

"We're looking for the same impact, for the players to come in, regardless of what position, to hit the ground running and get with us, try to bring something to the group that we've not got, especially at home."

It is at home where Albion are looking for a fresh spark.

The disparity between their fortunes at the Pirelli - one point from their last 10 matches - and on the road - three successive wins, only two defeats in 10 - is well publicised.

And Buxton has reiterated how fresh faces could hold the key to turning results around on home soil.

"We're finding it tough at home - I can keep giving you all the cliches and all the same answers, but we can't put our finger on it," he added.

"Something has to change. I said before we went on a run, I spoke about personnel, and we changed the personnel then.

"We're in the window now with the opportunity to bring a few players in, so hopefully we might get a few fresh legs in before the next time we play at home.

"They might not have the fear factor or the something that we've got at this moment in time as a team, the new lads, and hopefully they will get us a result.

"I've said before, it's tough because we've been outstanding away from home. The mentality is the same at home, it's just not happening for us."