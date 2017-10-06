Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
If it's happening, you'll hear it here first.
If it's happening in the wider world and we think you'll be interested, this is where you will find it.
We will keep you up to date on all you need to know.
We're hoping you can be our eyes and ears in your own communities so if you spot something going, get in touch with our reporter Paige Oldfield at editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or call us on 01283 245032.
Beautiful autumnal day here in Burton and South Derbyshire today
After a chilly start with some shallow mist in places, those heading out can look forward to a fine and dry day. With only light winds it will feel pleasant in the bright Autumnal sunshine.
It will continue to stay dry this evening, but after midnight rain will spread in from the west on the freshening breeze to give most places a damp end to the night.
Overturned vehicle causing queuing traffic towards Alrewas
One lane is closed and there is queuing traffic due to overturned vehicle on the A38 northbound carriageway between A5192 Cappers Lane / Cappers Lane (Lichfield) and A5127 (Streethay). Travel time is around 10 minutes.
Lane two of two is closed. Delays are affecting traffic heading towards Alrewas.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome to the Burton Mail live blog for Friday, October 6.
Today we’ll be bringing you the latest local news, as well as traffic and travel updates.
We hope you have a wonderful day wherever you are.