Accident near Burger King involving a pedestrian is causing delays in Burton
A main commuter route has been closed in Burton due to an accident.
The A5121 Wellington Road has been closed in both directions due to an accident which involved a pedestrian outside Burger King this morning, Thursday, October 26.
Cloudy day ahead with some drizzle but it will brighten up
Good morning
It may be a dull start to the day and there will drizzle throughout the morning but the good news is that it will drift northwards during today. Forecasters are predicting warmer and brighter spells this afternoon.
As we head in to the evening there will be drizzle and low cloud but that will give way for cooler and clearer weather. Temperatures today will reach highs of 13C and lows of 10C.