Burton shoplifter admits EIGHT crimes including stealing tools
A 41-year-old man has narrowly avoided an immediate jail sentence after admitting a string of shoplifting offences across Burton.
Christopher Goring, of Holts Lane, Tutbury, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Courtwhere he admitted eight shoplifting offences, as well as breaching court orders.
All the news from the roads in Burton, Swadlincote and North West Leicestershire
There are some delays across the are due to roadworks this morning.
Dry and bright day ahead today
Good morning
We have some good news for you today as it is set to be a dry and bright day. The early mist and fog will clear and make way for plenty of sunshine with just a light breeze.
As we head in to the evening it will remain clear and dry, although the wind may pick up in the early hours of the morning.
Temperatures today will reach highs 13C and lows of 8C.