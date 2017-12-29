Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion want rid of the "embarrassing" losing run on home soil which has dogged them over recent months - and Nigel Clough knows looking to the road could be the way to do it.

The Brewers' last 12 points have come away from the Pirelli Stadium, including back-to-back wins at Bolton Wanderers and Reading before Christmas.

Those performances have seen them hard to break down from front to back, before hitting sides on the counter attack and capitalising on their opponents' frustration upfield.

It has proven a successful approach, and it was one they utilised in the home Boxing Day defeat to Leeds United.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Having previously been caught out with a more open system at the Pirelli, Albion managed the game well for the opening hour in a 5-4-1 formation, and should have taken a firmer grip after Tom Naylor's opener, with two or three gilt-edged chances going to waste.

So will Clough continue with that pragmatism in Saturday's home clash with Norwich City, and for the foreseeable future?

"I don't see any reason why not," he said as his team look to avoid making it nine successive losses at the Pirelli.

"It seems logical, doesn't it, if you're getting your results away from home playing in a certain way, why don't you try to transfer that to home, which is what we did.

"But also, and we've been trying to develop it away from home as well, be more of a threat.

"I thought against Leeds, apart from that 15 minutes after they scored when they controlled the game, we were a threat throughout the game.

"The important thing as always, after the second goal, people say let's throw some substitutes on or let's do this, but don't go 3-1 down, because then the game's over.

"And then you end up, in the 95th minute, having a chance and we are two inches off getting an equaliser.

"So that's the priority.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"It seems a logical step to take, but we still try to be a threat, and we created three or four great opportunities to get that second goal."

Arguably Burton's biggest Achilles heel this season has been playing a part in their own downfall, with a costly free-kick seeing them surrender the lead on Tuesday.

Clough certainly feels his side's mistakes are proving costly and have helped lead to a run of home results the team are desperate to nip in the bud before the New Year.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"It's quite embarrassing to be associated with eight consecutive home defeats, at any level," he added.

"But I think out of the eight, I'd say Wolves, Aston Villa and Sheffield United are games we deserved to lose, the other five we didn't.

"We did lose them, though, and we look at the reasons why - and it was a similar sort of story on Boxing Day.

"We're relatively comfortable after an hour, we've got the goal ahead, we're looking for a second and have had opportunities to get it.

"One mistake, and you get people like Pablo Hernandez on the pitch who will punish you.

"We can't even make that one mistake. We made half a mistake at Reading and we got punished with Lloyd Dyer at the far post.

"Every little thing, there is that much quality in the league that they will make you pay for it.

"So it's very simple - we have to play error-free football for 90 minutes while we're in this sort of run of form and not getting away with anything.

"But there were so many good things again. Certainly the physical effort, two or three days after Reading, that was incredible against Leeds."