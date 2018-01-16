Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In the one-month transfer window of January, time is not always on your side.

Patience, though, can still be a virtue.

On December 20, nearly a month ago, Nigel Clough suggested as much when discussing the fact that targets had been identified and calls and enquiries had been made.

That, of course, is only part of the process, with clubs weighing up situations in their own squads before committing to players leaving, either permanently or on loan.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"So it's going to be mid-January, I would think, before we get definitive answers on the targets," said Clough at that time.

We are now into mid-January, and Albion are still yet to make their first senior signing of the window.

Seventeen-year-old goalkeeper Jack Livesey has joined on a three-year deal from Partick Thistle after impressing in pre-season and in training with both the academy and first-team squads since, while Damien McCrory is back at the Pirelli Stadium after the end of his loan spell at Portsmouth.

Albion have had more outgoings, though.

Joe Mason, Connor Ripley and Sean Scannell have all returned to their parent clubs, with Ripley since heading back out on loan to Bury.

For various reasons – many out of the players’ hands – none of that trio were able to make the impact they would have hoped to when arriving in August.

Defender Ryan Delaney, meanwhile, joined League One Rochdale on a permanent deal last week, having not made a first-team appearance for the Brewers.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Those departures have reduced the size of Albion's current squad, something which is unlikely to have been helped in the short-term by Will Miller suffering a serious-looking injury in Saturday's loss to Queens Park Rangers.

There has been no update yet on the extent of that injury.

But rather than replacing or boosting numbers, Burton need an injection of quality in the next fortnight, for genuine impact.

And there is still plenty of time for that.

Jake Buxton recently made reference to Michael Kightly and Cauley Woodrow, who scored nine goals between them after joining Albion last January and turned in some match-winning displays to help keep the club in the Championship.

Neither of those players was at Burton until January 27, and nor was Woodrow's Fulham teammate Lasse Vigen Christensen, another important addition.

Kightly did not sign until shortly before the deadline on January 31.

As Clough has since said, those players were not available for transfer the summer before, and were only able to sign for the Brewers in the January window once their respective clubs were happy with their own squads and felt the moves were right for all parties.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Twelve months on, the situation has not changed.

Albion are working on possible transfers but will be reliant on those players being made available by their clubs, and the player then deciding the move is right.

Again in that interview on December 20, Clough said: "It's the usual replies at the moment: 'yes, if this happens and if we get somebody in then they should be available'."

Things will speed up as the month goes on and more clubs do business.

The Championship transfer market, in general, has not been overly busy so far, but it is heating up.

Burton have made more than "a dozen" enquiries about players, according to the Brewers boss - and that includes interest in Derby County forward Darren Bent.

However likely that move may be to bear fruit, it shows the quality they are intent on adding to the squad - and that, again, takes time.

Albion will not rush to bring players in at the expense of adding genuine strength to their side.

While Saturday's loss to QPR was disappointing, and the performance was an under-par one from Clough's side, it should not mask the form they had showed in the five or six games before that.

The current Burton team has been playing well, and they still have some promising options waiting in the wings. They are looking to boost that with individuals who can add something different on the pitch and take them on another level.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That was what Marvin Sordell, Luke Varney, Luke Murphy, Woodrow, Christensen and Kightly all did a year ago, just when the Brewers needed some fresh momentum in their campaign.

They are unlikely to bring in that number this time, so narrowing down their list of players to three or four who are available and affordable is a task they must undertake.

In Clough's words: "It's also whittling it down and getting the right one, who's available, who can we afford, and that takes some time."