An extra few days away from Championship action could have its benefits for Burton Albion.

With Reading in FA Cup action against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, the Royals' trip to the Pirelli Stadium has been rescheduled for Tuesday January 30.

That means 10 days between the Brewers' 6-0 defeat at the hands of Fulham and their clash with relegation rivals Reading.

That is when they will look to end a four-month wait for a home victory.

Albion are working to get more attacking players into the club before that match, following the signing of creative midfielder Martin Samuelsen on loan last week.

Even with three additional days before their next outing, though, Clough knows there are no guarantees.

"We are going to try to get a couple of players in," he said when asked about the 10 days between Fulham and Reading.

"We've made our enquiries, and we are trying to get players in.

"All we can do is try our best to get players in.

"If they come in, they come in, if they don't, they don't - there's not much more we can do.

"It does (give us extra time before Reading). We'll just keep asking the questions and trying to do the deals."

As for the Brewers' current players, Clough believes the 10-day turnaround may prove a positive for them too.

Having taken 10 points from five games over the Christmas period - including three successive away victories - Burton have now lost their last three matches in all competitions, conceding 10 goals and scoring only once.

And with the battle at the bottom still so close, the Albion boss acknowledges the role that an extended break from action could play in allowing them to recover from those setbacks.

"If we had a game on Tuesday night (straight after the Fulham game), it might not be a bad thing," he added.

"But you never know.

"At least it gives us 10 days to clear our heads.

"That's what the players have got to do now - clear their heads of Saturday's game and the game last week (when they lost 3-1 at home to Queens Park Rangers), and just get ready for the last 18 matches."