Bargains galore to be had at Superdry's Friends and Family warehouse weekend
Those who love to shop until they drop are in for a treat this weekend as fashion chain Superdry is having a ‘Friends and Family’ warehouse weekend - and there are some serious bargains to be had. Read the full story here.
Broken down van causing delays near East Midlands Airport
A broken down van on the M1 southbound is causing delays for motorists.
There is slow traffic at junction 24 / A6 / A453 for Kegworth and East Midlands Airport due to a broken down van.
There is a lane closed on the exit slip road and lane one out of three is closed just prior to the roundabount.
Broken down lorry on M1 causing delays for early morning commuters
A broken down lorry on the M1 northbound is causing issues for motorists this morning.
Drivers can expect delays between junction 28 A38 for Alfreton and Mansfield and junction 29 A617 / A615 for Chesterfield and Mansfield.
One lane out of four is closed.
Good morning!
Good morning from all of us here at the Burton Mail.
Today it’s going to be a bright day with sunny spells for most of us, with the odd shower possible. However, increasing amounts of cloud will develop through the afternoon. It will be breezy and feel a little cooler than of late.
Tonight will see a dry night, however the cloud will increase from the north by morning. It will remain breezy and feel rather chilly too.