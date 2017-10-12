Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
Marston's to open 15 news pubs and restaurants despite plans to reduce expansion in 2018
Marston’s is set to cut down on its expansion plans for the next 12 months due to “subdued market conditions”, it has revealed.
The Pedigree brewer’s pubs and bars business, which has its main brewery in Shobnall Road, Burton, opened 19 new venues in 2017, but only expects to open 15 in 2018, despite declaring a rise in annual sales.
Delays in Winshill and Stapenhill this morning
There is some slow traffic in both Winshill and Stapenhill on the early commute this Thursday morning, due to the closure of St Peter’s Bridge, in Burton.
In Winshill, at the A444 Stapenhill Road, there is slow moving traffic, and there is a similar picture in Stapenhill, between the bridge, Main Street and the A511 Ashby Road.
In terms of your early morning weather forecast, we have some good news as it appears that the sun will be out from early until around 1pm, then cloudy for the rest of the day. Temperatures should remain constant at around 15C, but should not dip below 14C until 9pm.