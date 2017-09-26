Welcome to the rolling news live blog where you'll find all the latest news and traffic, travel, sport and weather updates for Burton and the surrounding area.
Should nuts be banned in public places?
For some, nuts are a tasty, on-the-go snack. But for a proportion of people living in Burton and South Derbyshire, they carry the potential to trigger severe reactions - sometimes leading to deadly consequences.
Heartbroken daughter of Hatton sepsis victim pays tribute to her 'best friend'
The heartbroken daughter of a woman who died from sepsis at Burton’s Queen’s Hospital has paid tribute to her “best friend” and spoken out about the “silent killer” after her mum was struck down with the infection.
Doreen Powell, 63, was left devastated when her mum Brenda Gates, 82, of Scropton Lane, Hatton, died suddenly in July. The last time she saw her mum she was being put into the back of an ambulance with a “tummy infection.”
Crisis talks over bridge closure as more gangs of workers are to be brought in
Financial support could be given to businesses suffering due to the closure of St Peter’s Bridge, as Burton’s MP holds crisis talks over the situation.
Tory MP Andrew Griffiths has admitted that the impact the closure is having on residents and businesses is “extremely serious”. It comes after £6.1 million secured worth of funding to carry out urgent repairs. The work is being carried out by highways authority Staffordshire County Council, which is replacing rusted bearings. If they are not replaced a weight restriction will have to be introduced on the bridge.
Broken down vehicle causing problems on the M1
A broken down vehicle is causing heavy traffic on the M1 northbound this evening.
Drivers using J23A A42 / A453 and J24 A6 / A50 / A453 (Kegworth / East Midlands Airport) are being affected as one lane is closed. The incident took place near the roadworks area.
Search for driver who may have witnessed crash in Melbourne that left two women injured
An appeal to find a driver who may have witnessed a crash in which two pedestrians were injured when a car swerved and collided with them as they walked along a pavement in Melbourne.
One of the women was seriously hurt in the crash and is still recovering in hospital, police have said.
Tributes paid to first head teacher of Holy Rosary Primary School in Winshill after his death at 90
The first head teacher to take the helm of a primary school in Winshill when it opened more than 50 years ago has died at the age of 90.
Frank Varney became a well-known face to many people after taking up the post of headmaster at the new Holy Rosary School back in 1965.
Andressey Passage could be closed as part of large-scale revamp of Burton town centre
A large-scale revamp of Burton town centre will see improved traffic signals, a railway station facelift and the potential closure of the notorious Andressey Passage.
Other projects as part of phase one of the revamp scheme, could include improving the Memorial Gardens and adding new green areas, as well as improving existing ones. It may also see the commissioning of new public art as well as improving The Washlands to attract more tourists.
Burton engineer injured after fall from a bridge, Italian newspaper reports
A 37-year-old engineer from Burton has been injured in a fall from a bridge, an Italian publication has reported.
Il Centro said the engineer, a man from Burton, was hospitalised on September 22, in the neurosurgery department of the Pescara Hospital, in Pescara, to the east of Italy.
New safety measures after shocking video footage of HGVs driving along narrow roads in Yoxall
The dangers of large lorries squeezing along narrow roads in villages near Burton could soon be solved following the launch of an improvement package designed to reduce the impact heavy commercial vehicles are having.
Wagons currently rumble along the A515 through the villages of Yoxall and Kings Bromley in East Staffordshire as it provides a short cut from the A38 to the A50, and drivers are often being guided along the route by their sat-navs.
John Port school issues warning to students after white van incident
A school has issued a warning to parents and pupils after a white van was spotted being driven suspiciously near youngsters last week.
A spokesman for John Port School, in Etwall, said a white pick-up -tyle van drove past two of its pupils slowly on Friday afternoon and beeped at them.
Potting Shed Garden Centre at Stapenhill Cemetery re-opens after summer revamp
A popular potting shed garden centre at Stapenhill Cemetery has been given a make-over following a summer of redevelopment.
East Staffordshire Borough Council’s horticultural team is behind the Potting Shed Garden Centre, based at the Greenhouse at the cemetery, has been redeveloped to include a ramp to improve access for the disabled and it has a professional garden centre-style layout. It also includes the Coffee Pot, where customers can buy tea, coffee or hot chocolate during their visit.
Burton shopping centre to host pop-up gym as part of National Fitness Day
Burton keep fit fans can shed the pounds for National Fitness Day - by popping into a new pop-up gym in the town.
Shoppers will be able to stop by Coopers Square shopping centre for a quick workout on Wednesday, September 27, at a free pop-up gym in a fitness initiative in conjunction with Meadowside Leisure Centre.
Legendary Coronation Street star Elizabeth Dawn who played Vera Duckworth dies in hospital aged 77
Coronation Street legend Elizabeth Dawn has died at the age of 77. The mother-of-four played Vera Duckworth in the soap was taken to hospital earlier this month after being taken ill with chest pains and a build-up of lung fluid.
She was in critical condition for a number of days, but was believed to fighting back after being told that her third great-grandchild had been born.
Roadworks causing problems in Willington
Motorists are being held up by two-way traffic lights in Willington due to roadworks which are set to last until next week.
Currently, tailbacks are being reported in Repton Road, Willington, at the junction with Bargate Lane, as Severn Trent Water carries out maintenance works.
The work started on Monday, September 25 and is set to last until October 6.
Commuters warned of MORE disruption as £2.3 million improvements in Ashby begin this week
Motorists are being warned about further disruption on the roads as a £2.3 million scheme to reduce congestion and improve roads in Ashby, looks to get under way later this month.
Leicestershire County Council will carry out work at Discovery Way, the Ashby bypass junction and Tesco roundabout, to give motorists easier access to the many industrial and retail stores in the area.
Ale lovers rejoice! Your chance to meet one of Burton's most popular Master Brewers
Ale-lovers in Burton will get the chance to speak to a professional when the National Brewery Centre hosts a ‘Meet The Brewer’ evening later this week.
The event will be held on Thursday, September 28, at the Horninglow Street venue and visitors will be able to speak to one of Burton’s most historical brewery teams.
Tree to be planted at Woodville Memorial Garden in memory of former councillor Gill Farrington
Plans are under way for a memorial tree to be planted in Swadlincote to honour popular former councillor Gill Farrington, who died earlier this year.
The tree will be planted in the memorial gardens on the recreational ground in Woodville, thanks to the joint efforts of Woodville Parish Council and South Derbyshire District Council.
Burton MP Andrew Griffiths to axe his support for East Midlands Trains unless town's railway station is improved
Burton’s MP has said a train company should not be given the next franchise to run rail services in the area unless it improves the town station.
The next rail franchise to run train services in the region is due to start in the summer of 2019 and the Department for Transport has begun a consultation to find out what passengers want to see from their train services in the East Midlands as part of the process.
Further delays on the roads this morning
There is some further traffic issues on the roads around Burton and South Derbyshire this morning.
Delays on Repton Road, in Willington continue due to roadworks, while there is also slow traffic on the M1 southbound, just before junction 25 of the A52, between Nottingham and Derby.
There is also some slow traffic on the A511 Ashby Road, Winshill, just before Highfield Drive.
Delays in Willington
For those heading to work on this early Tuesday morning, there are some delays in Willington.
There is slow traffic in both directions on the B5008, Repton Lane, due to roadworks in the area.
CCTV image released of man police want to talk to over house burglary in Burton
A CCTV image has been released of a man detectives want to speak to in connection with a burglary at a house in Burton.
Two burglars are believed to have broken into a home in Kitling Greaves Lane on Friday, September 22. Detectives say two men smashed their way into the property helping themselves to items, including hundreds of pounds worth of electrical items.
Dry and cloudy Tuesday
Forecasts suggest that it will be quite a dry day today, with some sun peeking through the clouds throughout the morning and briefly later this afternoon at around 6pm.
Temperatures should stay constant throughout the day, with highs of 18C at 4pm and should not dip below 16C until 9pm.